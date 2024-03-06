Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 6)

Stories you might have missed

Mainstream car premiums post largest increase in March’s first round of COE bidding

THE price of Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) used to register mainstream cars had the largest increase among all categories in the first round of COE bidding in March.

DBS chief Piyush Gupta’s 2023 salary down 27% at S$11.2 million after pay cut

DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta received a total remuneration of S$11.2 million for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2023, representing a 27 per cent year-on-year decline from S$15.4 million previously.

Tampines industrial facility up for sale for S$400 million

AN INDUSTRIAL facility in the Tampines industrial estate is on the market for S$400 million, put up for sale by Taiwanese display maker AUO.

Five things about Vietnam’s multi-billion-dollar fraud case involving property queen Truong My Lan

THE trial of Vietnam’s biggest fraud case began on Tuesday (Mar 5), with real estate tycoon Truong My Lan taking centre stage.

Optus fined A$1.5 million by Australian government on public safety rule breach

SINGTEL’S Australian unit Optus was fined A$1.5 million (S$1.3 million) by Australian authorities for breaching public safety rules.

Singapore stocks rise amid mixed regional showing; STI up 0.9%

SINGAPORE shares ended higher on Wednesday (Mar 6), amid mixed trading in the region.