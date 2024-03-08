Jurong Island Terminal to be expanded by 2025 to meet growing demand

JURONG Island Terminal (JIT) handling capacity will be expanded by 2025 to meet growing demand for barge-sailing services from industries based on Jurong Island.

The expansion will see the terminal’s annual handling capacity rise to 300,000 twenty-foot equivalent units of containers (TEU), announced port operator PSA Singapore (PSA) in a press release on Friday (Mar 8).

According to PSA’s website, JIT currently has a capacity of 400 TEUs daily. This translates to an annual capacity of about 146,000 TEU.

PSA added that it will partner with JTC, which manages Jurong Island, for the expansion.

JIT, which is located on the north-western seafront of Jurong Island, offers barge sailings twice a day. The barge sailings connect beneficial cargo owners on Jurong Island with Tuas port as well as Pasir Panjang and Brani container terminals.

Beneficial cargo owners typically own the product being shipped. They use their own logistics for transport, rather than rely on a third-party.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

While containerised raw materials and finished products from companies located on Jurong Island can be transported to and from the island by road, barging is less intensive, said PSA.

Barging also does not contribute to road congestion and generates about 30 per cent less carbon emissions, it added.

PSA said that demand for barging has “grown steadily” in recent years, with JIT hitting a record-breaking volume of 149,000 TEU in 2023.

As part of the expansion plans, new facilities to handle dangerous goods that pose a risk to the health, safety or the environment when they are transported will be built. Facilities to aid cargo transloading, where goods are transferred from one mode of transport to another, will also be developed.

These facilities will complement PSA’s growing suite of physical and digital solutions to help beneficial cargo owners manage their inventories and supply chains more efficiently.

PSA said that the expansion of JIT will support Jurong Island’s transformation into a sustainable energy and chemicals park, in line with the Singapore Green Plan 2030.