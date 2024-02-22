About 50 per cent of Singapore's natural gas supplies come through pipelines from Malaysia and Indonesia and the other half in the form of LNG from various sources, including Australia.

"LNG’s role as transition energy in Singapore to blossom despite zeal for renewables "

IN SIX years, Singapore is set to have its second (very own) liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal. This is a big deal on many fronts, chief of all in terms of energy security.

The city-state is hoping to future-proof itself from the likes of the energy crunch three years ago that rocked its liberalised power sector, when an unprecedented gas crunch drove electricity spot prices off the roof and pushed out many electricity retailers.

Almost all of Singapore’s electricity is powered by imported gas,...