Singapore’s new centre for semiconductor material gallium nitride to be operational by 2025

Renald Yeo

Published Mon, Feb 26, 2024 · 6:01 pm
Gallium nitride, or GaN, is a compound semiconductor formed by combining gallium and nitrogen into crystals.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore Parliament

SINGAPORE’S new technology centre for gallium nitride, an emerging material used in semiconductor chips, is expected to become operational in 2025, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said on Monday (Feb 26).

The centre “is being fitted out now”, said Gan in a written response to a parliamentary question from Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Gerald Giam.

Gallium nitride, or GaN, is a compound semiconductor formed by combining the elements gallium and nitrogen into crystals.

The National Gallium Nitride Technology Centre was announced in October 2022, when Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat said that it would be set up with an initial US$85 million investment over the next five years.

The centre will feature technology developed by Nanyang Technological University and DSO National Laboratories, and support companies with prototyping and commercialisation, Gan said on Monday.

It aims to stimulate research and development and manufacturing of GaN devices, and promote collaborations between industry and academia “to generate new intellectual property”, he added. “It will also provide access to shared infrastructure that (the industry and academia) might not have been able to develop on their own.”

SEE ALSO

Students from institutes of higher learning will be involved in the centre’s research projects, so as to “prioritise growing the talent base for Singapore in this field”, he said. “Over time, we expect the centre to nurture a healthy pipeline of research scientists and engineers in this growing field.”

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

semiconductors

Research & development

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Economy & Policy

MPs cautious about handouts, keen on worker support on first day of Budget debate

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 26)

‘Fairer’ to retain CPF Special Account for those already aged 55 and above: Foo Mee Har

WP chief Pritam Singh renews call for interest-free SkillsFuture loan, not just S$4,000 top-up

Singapore factory output turns positive with 1.1% rise in January, but falls short of estimates

Taylor Swift’s six shows estimated to boost Singapore’s economy by up to S$500 million

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article