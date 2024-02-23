The Singapore leg of Swift’s The Eras Tour kicks off at the National Stadium on Mar 2, with a total of six sold-out shows amounting to over 300,000 tickets sold.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Already have an account? Log in

"Taylor Swift’s six shows estimated to boost Singapore’s economy by up to S$500 million"

POP star Taylor Swift’s six concerts in March could boost Singapore’s economy by up to S$500 million in tourism receipts, according to economists’ estimates.

“Assuming that the majority of concertgoers are flying in from other parts of Asia, the tourism receipts related to Taylor Swift’s tour can come in at S$350 million to S$500 million,” said Erica Tay, director of macroeconomic research at Maybank.

DBS economist Chua Han Teng had a similar estimate of S$300 million to S$400 million in revenue, or an estimated 0.2 per cent of Singapore’s first-quarter gross domestic product.

“We expect Taylor Swift’s six-night concerts in March 2024 to benefit Singapore’s hospitality, food...