You are here
Kinofy branches out to ease entry into China market
Company taps on its own experience to make it easier and faster for others to enter market.
Singapore
A HEALTH and beauty company evolving and forming an e-commerce platform for both local and international brand owners. Sounds like quite a stretch, but this idea has been translated into reality.
Enter Kino Biotech Group, the same health and beauty company that produces
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg