Money FM podcast: How can the SBF-YBLN HOPE Fund help SMEs?

Photos: The Peak Magazine and The Business Times

From left: Goldbell Financial Services CEO Alex Chua and Sing Lun Industrial CEO Mark Lee.

Your Money: How can the SBF-YBLN HOPE Fund help SMEs?

7:35 min

Synopsis: Mark Lee, CEO of Sing Lun Industrial Pte Ltd and Alex Chua, CEO of Goldbell Financial Services Pte Ltd share how the Singapore Business Federation Young Business Leaders Network's S$5 million HOPE Fund can help SMEs.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MONEY FM 89.3

