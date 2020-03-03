You are here
Money FM podcast: How can the SBF-YBLN HOPE Fund help SMEs?
Your Money: How can the SBF-YBLN HOPE Fund help SMEs?
7:35 min
Synopsis: Mark Lee, CEO of Sing Lun Industrial Pte Ltd and Alex Chua, CEO of Goldbell Financial Services Pte Ltd share how the Singapore Business Federation Young Business Leaders Network's S$5 million HOPE Fund can help SMEs.
Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MONEY FM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt