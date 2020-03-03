You are here

Home > SME

Money FM podcast: How can the SBF-YBLN HOPE Fund help SMEs?

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

YM_Alex_Mark.jpg
From left: Goldbell Financial Services CEO Alex Chua and Sing Lun Industrial CEO Mark Lee.
Photos: The Peak Magazine and The Business Times

Your Money: How can the SBF-YBLN HOPE Fund help SMEs?

7:35 min

Synopsis: Mark Lee, CEO of Sing Lun Industrial Pte Ltd and Alex Chua, CEO of Goldbell Financial Services Pte Ltd share how the Singapore Business Federation Young Business Leaders Network's S$5 million HOPE Fund can help SMEs.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MONEY FM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Capitalising on diversity of thought in a collaborative space

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

SME

Capitalising on diversity of thought in a collaborative space

Expansion not on the cards for Tong Heng

How the cloud can level the playing field for SMEs competing with industry giants

SBF launches scheme to help firms manage manpower needs during virus outbreak

From cash flow to marketing, help for businesses flow in amid virus outbreak

Haulio and Avantida team up to use shipping containers more efficiently

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 3, 2020 12:23 AM
Government & Economy

Half of world's beaches could vanish by 2100

[PARIS] Climate change and sea level rise are currently on track to wipe out half the world's sandy beaches by 2100...

Mar 3, 2020 12:15 AM
Consumer

Apple to pay up to US$500m to settle US lawsuit over slow iPhones

[NEW YORK] Apple has agreed to pay up to US$500 million to settle litigation accusing it of quietly slowing down...

Mar 2, 2020 11:55 PM
Consumer

Jack Welch, much-imitated manager who remade GE, dies at 84

[NEW YORK] Jack Welch, the champion of corporate efficiency who built General Electric into one of the world's...

Mar 2, 2020 11:40 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing sector slows in Feb; orders contract

[WASHINGTON] US factory manufacturing activity slowed in February as new orders contracted, likely reflecting...

Mar 2, 2020 11:13 PM
Transport

IATA urges slot rules shift as coronavirus hits airlines

[GENEVA] Rules allocating airline slots at airports should be "suspended immediately" due to the dire toll the new...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.