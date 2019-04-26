Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - How SMEs can adopt a more integrated approach in adapting for the new economy

Mind Your Business - How SMEs can adopt a more integrated approach in adapting for the new economy

12:57 mins

Synopsis: Is digitalisation the only way for business transformation? How can SMEs adopt a more integrated approach in adapting business for the new economy? Co-founders from spaceSense.co believe that SMEs deserve good access to office rental market information and expertise to support their business for growth, be it attracting more clients, retaining or attracting talents. We find out more from them. They are Eunice Ooi Yuxin, cCo-founder (tech) and Joe Kwan, co-founder (strategy).

