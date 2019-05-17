Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - How SMEs can change the game

Mind Your Business - How SMEs can change the game

11:30 mins

Synopsis: It is an SME game now with startups raising US$10.5 billion in venture capital deals in 2018. This starkly compares with the paltry US$0.7 billion raised by IPOs on the SGX last year. How have SMEs and start-ups done this? And encouraging though this may sound, there are still landmines would-be game-changing SMEs should avoid. Jacky Tai, principal consultant at Unbroken Branding, talks us through it.

