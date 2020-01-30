You are here

Money FM podcast: Trends and challenges SMEs will face in 2020

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Prime Time: Trends and challenges SMEs will face in 2020

14:18 min

Synopsis: In Mind Your Business, Howie Lim speaks to Bidhan Roy, managing director, commercial & SMB in Asia Pacific, Japan & China, Cisco, about trends and challenges SMEs will face in 2020.

