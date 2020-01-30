You are here
Money FM podcast: Trends and challenges SMEs will face in 2020
Prime Time: Trends and challenges SMEs will face in 2020
14:18 min
Synopsis: In Mind Your Business, Howie Lim speaks to Bidhan Roy, managing director, commercial & SMB in Asia Pacific, Japan & China, Cisco, about trends and challenges SMEs will face in 2020.
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt