Singapore Environment Council honours 12 companies for their efforts to go green

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
TWELVE companies were given the GreenDNA Certification by the Singapore Environment Council (SEC), a non-governmental environmental organisation, in a ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Hotel last Wednesday.
Grace Fu, the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes