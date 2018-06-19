Cardless cash withdrawal app soCash adds 7-Eleven to Singapore merchant network

CARDLESS cash withdrawal app developer soCash has expanded its merchant network to 7-Eleven's 370 stores in Singapore, soCash said on Tuesday.

The partnership with the convenience store will allow customers of soCash's bank partners DBS Bank, POSB and Standard Chartered to withdraw money with any in-store purchase using soCash's mobile app. soCash is offering new users S$5 cash back as an incentive to sign up.

With 7-Eleven on board, soCash's service is now available at more than 1,000 locations in Singapore.