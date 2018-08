[BENGALURU] MyDreamPlus, a Chinese co-working space start-up, said on Monday it completed its US$120 million Series C funding round, led by Hillhouse Capital and General Atlantic.

The financing will further support MyDreamPlus's expansion in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xi'an, and will allow it to increase investment into R&D and upgrade its smart office spaces, the company said in a statement.

REUTERS