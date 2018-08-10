You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
For Singapore startups, India is a land of fintech opportunities
Strong government support for going cashless and huge population of the underbanked or unbanked are just two of the major draws
A HUGE 1.3 billion population, strong government support for going cashless, and an "existential crisis" faced by traditional financial institutions (FIs), are among the factors that make India a promising land for Singapore fintech startups, The Business Times has learnt.
As many as five
