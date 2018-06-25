You are here
JLL, Lendlease launch proptech accelerator in Singapore
Propell Asia is described as the first such Singapore-based regional programme; observers say investment sum of S$20,000 for each new business idea may be too little
Singapore
GLOBAL real estate giants JLL and Lendlease are partnering to launch an accelerator in Singapore to kickstart innovation in real estate, an industry said to have been slow to tech advancements.
But unless both companies commit to a substantial investment and a long-term
