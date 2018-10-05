You are here

OCBC aiming for encore performance by gem of a PE fund

S$550-million Lion-OCBC Capital Asia Fund I launched in 2015 on track for 20% internal rate of return; bank's eyeing a second larger fund next year
Fri, Oct 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM
A little-known, OCBC bank-backed private equity fund is on course to achieve its targeted internal rate of return (IRR) of 20 per cent - and the bank is aiming to start a second fund next year.
Singapore

A LITTLE-known, OCBC bank-backed private equity fund is on course to achieve its targeted internal rate of return (IRR) of 20 per cent - and the bank is aiming to start a second fund next year.

The Lion-OCBC Capital Asia Fund I (LOCAF I) is a S$550-million fund launched

