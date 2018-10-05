OCBC aiming for encore performance by gem of a PE fund

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A LITTLE-known, OCBC bank-backed private equity fund is on course to achieve its targeted internal rate of return (IRR) of 20 per cent - and the bank is aiming to start a second fund next year.
The Lion-OCBC Capital Asia Fund I (LOCAF I) is a S$550-million fund launched
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg