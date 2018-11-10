SESTO Robotics spins off from HOPE Technik, bags S$4m Series A funding

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SESTO Robotics, a robotics and autonomous technology solutions startup, announced the completion of its spin-off from parent company HOPE Technik on Friday.
The startup has also snagged S$4 million in Series A funding from Singtel Innov8, the corporate venture capital
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg