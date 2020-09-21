You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares slip as virus cases resurge in Europe; New Zealand lower

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 10:07 AM

rk_ASX_210920.jpg
Australian shares fell slightly on Monday, as a Wall Street decline in the previous session and surging cases of Covid-19 in Europe pushed investors to look past an improvement in the domestic coronavirus situation.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell slightly on Monday, as a Wall Street decline in the previous session and surging cases of Covid-19 in Europe pushed investors to look past an improvement in the domestic coronavirus situation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.2 per cent to 5,852.10 by 0102 GMT.

Markets tracked a lower finish on Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite on Friday, with sentiment further dented by resurgence of infections in several European nations.

This is despite the hot spot of Victoria reporting 11 new cases on Monday, better than its three-month low milestone of 14 on Sunday. A steady fall in the daily numbers has put the state on course to ease more curbs.

The Australian gold index fell as much as 1.8 per cent and was set for its worst day since Sept 11. Top losers were Oceanagold Corp, which tumbled as much as 6.6 per cent to its lowest since May 12, and Anglogold Ashanti down 5.7 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares drop on Victoria's virus woes; NZ at one-month low

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The wider metals and mining index fell as much as 0.7 per cent, led by Red Ltd's 3 per cent slide and Saracen Mineral's drop of more than 2 per cent.

Helping limit the losses on the benchmark, the healthcare sector climbed 1.6 per cent, buoyed by Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and Sonic Healthcare, up about 3 per cent each.

Citi raised FY21 earnings forecast for Sonic Healthcare on the assumption of high volumes of Covid-19 testing in the United States and Australia in the first half of 2021.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.49 per cent to 11,576.7, its lowest since Aug 17.

The top percentage losers were Serko, down 4.63 per cent, followed by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation that shed 3.47 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 10:30 AM
Government & Economy

Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar

[SRIVASTAVA Agra, India] The Taj Mahal reopens to visitors on Monday in a symbolic business-as-usual gesture, even...

Sep 21, 2020 10:22 AM
Companies & Markets

LMIRT proposes S$280m rights issue to fund acquisition of Jakarta mall

THE manager of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) on Friday proposed to raise S$280 million through a non-...

Sep 21, 2020 10:14 AM
Stocks

HSBC, StanChart Hong Kong shares fall after 'FinCEN' leak

[HONG KONG] HSBC and Standard Chartered's Hong Kong shares fell on Monday after media reports that they and other...

Sep 21, 2020 10:10 AM
Government & Economy

China announces plans for three new pilot free trade zones

[BEIJING] China's cabinet on Monday announced plans for three new pilot free trade zones (FTZs), in the capital of...

Sep 21, 2020 09:48 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open flat on Monday; STI up 0.03%

SINGAPORE shares were little changed at the start of the week, after similarly ending broadly unchanged on Friday...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

Uncertainty looms for business interruption insurance claims

CCT: Merger with CMT is between two equals, not a takeover

Indonesia's Bukalapak poised for growth under new CEO

First Reit receives non-binding proposal on rental restructuring from Lippo Karawaci

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.