Australia: Shares track Wall Street higher; NZ marks record close

[BENGALURU] New Zealand stocks posted a record closing high on Thursday and Australian shares extended gains into a fourth session, tracking Wall Street as US President Donald Trump called for some Covid-19 relief measures after calling off stimulus talks.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1.8 per cent higher at 12,235.92, rising for the seventh straight session.

Vista Group and Sky City were the top percentage gainers, up 9.7 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 1.1 per cent at 6,102.2.

Overnight, all major Wall Street indexes closed sharply higher as Mr Trump urged Congress to pass a series of smaller, standalone coronavirus relief measures after abruptly calling off negotiations on a comprehensive bill until after the presidential election.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"This is a really a strong lead from the US, it's not essentially anything that's happening in our market," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Adding to the cheer, Melbourne, the capital of Australia's coronavirus hotspot state of Victoria, on Wednesday reported the lowest two-week average of new cases.

Shares of buy-now-pay-later firm Zip touched their highest level in more than a month and were the top percentage gainers on the Australian benchmark.

Among sectors, technology gained the most with a rise of 2.7 per cent. Accounting software maker Xero was the top boost to the sub-index.

The metals and mining sub-index jumped 1.4 per cent, with sector leaders BHP Group and Rio Tinto adding 2.1 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

Financial stocks rose for a fourth day, with all "big four" banks closing in positive territory for a fourth session as well.

"Those feeling a bit brave are starting to buy banks at lower levels on anticipation that they will improve and produce dividends in the days ahead," Mr Smoling said.

REUTERS