You are here

Home > Stocks

Big is beautiful in Malaysian stocks as foreign funds return

Wed, Jul 31, 2019 - 10:26 AM

ak)bm.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] Bigger is better in battered Malaysian equities as investors expect larger stocks to outperform smaller ones in the second half of this year.

That would be a sea change from the performance so far. An index of the nation's small stocks has gained 20 per cent this year compared with a 3.6 per cent decline in the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index tracking the biggest 30 companies. The broad benchmark remains the worst among the world's major markets in 2019.

The benchmark gauge declined 0.8 per cent on Wednesday, the most since May 23, as of 9.50am in Singapore compared to 0.6 per cent loss in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index.

Investors from Manulife to Areca Capital Sdn expect Malaysia's large firms to benefit from clearer policy direction after a year of public reforms and project reviews. While more than US$3 billion has left the nation since the election in May last year, overseas funds have been returning to buy a net of US$61.4 million Malaysian stocks in July, a second straight month of inflow.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are pretty positive for the second half," said Danny Wong, who oversees RM1.6 billion (S$531.2 million) in assets under management. The benchmark KLCI could gain about 10 per cent from Friday close, he said, adding that "large caps would do good in second half, even if small ones don't".

Credit Suisse Group AG likes shares whose proportion of foreign holdings has dropped below the average levels after the global financial crisis, which indicates more room for international investors to buy these securities. That includes IJM Corp Bhd, Genting Bhd, Axiata Group Bhd, Gamuda Bhd and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Danny Goh, Asia equities strategist at the bank, wrote in a July 18 note.

The economy as a whole is also set to stabilise as the new government "finds its footing", said Kenglin Tan, a fund manager at Manulife Asset Management (HK) Ltd. The near-unanimous vote to pass a bill on the minimum voting age shows that "the investment case is becoming more attractive", Mr Tan said, adding that he's been adding to his holdings of the country's stocks.

To be sure, trade tensions between the US-China continues to weigh on the export-reliant Malaysia, leading Rob Mumford, a fund manager at GAM Investments, to see the market as unattractive.

Still, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng remains optimistic on reaching economic growth close to 5 per cent this year, while drafting a 2020 budget that accounts for risks from the trade war. That expansion is set to boost larger stocks more due to already-lowered expectations, Areca's Mr Wong said.

"We are looking to slowly increase our exposure in undervalued stocks in telecom, casino and utilities," he said.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_sembcorp_300752.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares tumble on warning of bigger loss in H2

Must Read

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

Jul 31, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Parkway Life Reit, Starhill Global Reit, CRCT, FHT, Japfa, Lian Beng, Tee Land

Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Parkway Life Reit raises Q2 DPU by 2.6% on higher rent from Singapore hospitals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly