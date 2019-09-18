You are here

Europe: Equities dip at open before Fed meeting

Wed, Sep 18, 2019

In initial deals, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index nudged 0.1 per cent lower to 7,315.13 points compared with the closing level on Tuesday.
[LONDON] European stock markets slid at the open on Wednesday as investor caution set in before the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 also reversed 0.1 per cent to 12,359.39 points and the Paris CAC 40 fell 0.2 per cent to 5,605.23.

Expectations are running high for the US Federal Reserve to deliver the year's second interest rate cut later on Wednesday, as it concludes a hotly-anticipated monetary policy meeting.

