Europe: Shares open mixed

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 4:26 PM

file6u5m710heww1n78qz3x8.jpg
Bloomberg

[BRUSSELS] European shares opened mixed  on Wednesday as comments from US President Donald Trump sparked hopes of an imminent resolution to the prolonged trade war with China.

Trump said on Tuesday that the United States was in the "final throes" of work on a deal that would defuse the 16-month trade war, while also underscoring Washington's support for protesters in Hong Kong, a potential sticking point with China.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3per cent at 0805 GMT, led by trade-sensitive miners.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.1 per cent at 7,412.92 points.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.1 per cent to 13,226.67 points and the Paris CAC 40 also lost 0.1 per cent to 5,926.38, compared with Tuesday's closing levels.

REUTERS,AFP

sentifi.com

