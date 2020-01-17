You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares rise as US-China trade deal clears fog; London lags

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 6:08 AM

rk_eurostocks_171020.jpg
European shares ended higher on Thursday after the signing of a long anticipated Phase 1 US-China trade deal lifted some level of near-term uncertainty, while disappointing earnings dragged down London shares.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares ended higher on Thursday after the signing of a long anticipated Phase 1 US-China trade deal lifted some level of near-term uncertainty, while disappointing earnings dragged down London shares.

The deal, signed in Washington on Wednesday, still raises questions over daunting purchase commitments of US goods by China, while leaving existing tariffs in place.

However, the prospect of no further escalation in the economically damaging trade war encouraged a slight risk-on mode.

"Investors are maybe not selling on the fact but just pausing for thought that the deal has been signed which is also a source of relief for most people," said Russ Mould, investment director at broker AJ Bell.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.2 per cent, with London's main index lagging its continental peers. Education company Pearson sank to the bottom of the Stoxx 600 with a near 9 per cent fall on a profit warning.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Shares end flat with focus on US-China trade deal signing

Market players will be shifting focus next week to the quarterly reporting season as it kicks into high gear across Europe.

European utility stocks touched their highest levels since late-2008 on strength in power generator RWE AG.

Shares of the company rose amid reports that the German government plans to compensate RWE with around 2.6 billion euros (S$3.9 billion) for costs related to the country's planned exit from coal.

Defensive plays including utilities, healthcare and food & beverage sectors have been pulled back into the spotlight, a reversal from a rally in cyclical stocks which benefited from optimism around an initial US-China trade deal.

"The cyclicals have had a good run because of hopes for a trade deal but people have been hoping to lock in some profits. It all lies on the reporting season now, about what companies have got to say about their prospects," Mr Mould said.

German shares were flat after closing lower a day earlier on dismal GDP data.

Economic growth in the euro zone's largest economy slowed sharply in 2019, highlighting the widespread impact of the trade war on demand for exports from the manufacturing-heavy country.

Oil and gas stocks rose, tracking a rise in oil prices as the trade deal pointed to more Chinese purchases of American energy products, while a drop in US crude inventories also helped.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 07:01 AM
Technology

EU mulls 5-year ban on facial recognition tech in public areas

[BRUSSELS] The European Union is considering banning facial recognition technology in public areas for up to five...

Jan 17, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

EU's Hogan says off to 'a good start' on resetting trade ties with US

[WASHINGTON] European Union trade commissioner Phil Hogan said his meeting with senior US officials marked a "good...

Jan 17, 2020 06:55 AM
Transport

Bombardier reviews minority stake in Airbus JV, flags writedown; shares tumble

[BENGALURU] Bombardier Inc shares shed nearly third of its value on Thursday after the company warned its 2019...

Jan 17, 2020 06:49 AM
Technology

Microsoft pledges to be 'carbon negative' by 2030

[WASHINGTON] Microsoft said on Thursday it would become "carbon negative" by 2030 as part of a ramped-up effort by...

Jan 17, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

Trump predicts Senate trial 'should go very quickly'

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump predicted on Thursday that his impeachment trial in the US Senate will be over...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly