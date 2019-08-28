Europe: Stocks fall as recession fears ramp up

European shares were trading lower in early deals on Wednesday, led by losses in technology stocks, as fears that major economies might be on the brink of recession intensified.

[FRANKFURT] European shares were trading lower in early deals on Wednesday, led by losses in technology stocks, as fears that major economies might be on the brink of recession intensified.

A deep inversion in the US Treasury yield curve once again rattled investors still worried about economic growth in the face of a US-China trade war that is now in its second year and is weighing on the global economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.47 per cent by 0715 GMT, with Germany's trade-sensitive DAX underperforming with a 0.54 per cent drop.

The biggest fallers on the DAX were software provider SAP SE , chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG and payments company Wirecard AG. They were down between 0.9 per cent and 1.2 per cent.

