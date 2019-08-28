You are here

Europe: Stocks fall as recession fears ramp up

Wed, Aug 28, 2019 - 3:56 PM

European shares were trading lower in early deals on Wednesday, led by losses in technology stocks, as fears that major economies might be on the brink of recession intensified.
REUTERS

A deep inversion in the US Treasury yield curve once again rattled investors still worried about economic growth in the face of a US-China trade war that is now in its second year and is weighing on the global economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.47 per cent by 0715 GMT, with Germany's trade-sensitive DAX underperforming with a 0.54 per cent drop.

The biggest fallers on the DAX were software provider SAP SE , chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG and payments company Wirecard AG. They were down between 0.9 per cent and 1.2 per cent.

REUTERS

