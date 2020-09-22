Hong Kong: Shares open on Tuesday with more losses

Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday morning with more losses following a heavy sell-off in New York and Europe, fuelled by worries about the reimposition of some lockdown measures in some countries in response to a fresh wave of virus infections.

The Hang Sang Index dropped 0.46 per cent, or 111.02 points, to 23,839.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.79 per cent, or 26.27 points, to 3,290.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.81 per cent, or 17.86 points, to 2,190.44.

AFP