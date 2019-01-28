You are here

Hong Kong: Shares start the week with marginal gains

Mon, Jan 28, 2019 - 4:32 PM

Hong Kong stocks finished flat Monday after swinging in and out of positive territory as investors look ahead to a key week that includes China-US trade talks, another Brexit vote and a Federal Reserve policy meeting.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished flat Monday after swinging in and out of positive territory as investors look ahead to a key week that includes China-US trade talks, another Brexit vote and a Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 7.77 points to 27,576.96.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.18 per cent, or 4.75 points, to 2,596.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.38 per cent, or 4.98 points, to 1,314.99.

