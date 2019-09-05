Hong Kong: Stocks barely moved at Thursday's open

Hong Kong stocks were flat at the open on Thursday as investors took a breather after the previous day's surge that was fuelled by the government agreeing to a key demand of campaigners after months of sometimes violent protests.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks were flat at the open on Thursday as investors took a breather after the previous day's surge that was fuelled by the government agreeing to a key demand of campaigners after months of sometimes violent protests.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 10.37 points to 26,512.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.52 per cent, or 15.25 points, to 2,972.66 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.51 per cent, or 8.34 points, to 1,644.74.

AFP