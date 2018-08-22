Hong Kong: Stocks build on gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose again soon after opening on Wednesday following a strong lead from Wall Street, with hopes of a positive outcome from China-US trade talks this week.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.30 per cent, or 83.89 points, to 27,836.68.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.07 per cent, or 1.87 points, to 2,731.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slid 0.20 per cent, or 2.97 points, to 1,468.31.

AFP