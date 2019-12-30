Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

The Hang Seng index added 0.32 per cent, or 90.80 points, to end at 28,316.22.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended marginally higher on Monday, tracking positive sentiment on Wall Street and easing US-China trade tensions.

The Hang Seng index added 0.32 per cent, or 90.80 points, to end at 28,316.22.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.16 per cent, or 34.98 points, to close at 3,040.02 on Monday.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.92 per cent, or 15.60 points, to 1,713.51.

AFP