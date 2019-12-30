You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

Mon, Dec 30, 2019 - 4:36 PM

file6ue7ei83eciq0l2q5y8.jpg
The Hang Seng index added 0.32 per cent, or 90.80 points, to end at 28,316.22.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended marginally higher on Monday, tracking positive sentiment on Wall Street and easing US-China trade tensions.

The Hang Seng index added 0.32 per cent, or 90.80 points, to end at 28,316.22.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.16 per cent, or 34.98 points, to close at 3,040.02 on Monday.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.92 per cent, or 15.60 points, to 1,713.51.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Dec 30, 2019 04:32 PM
Real Estate

Major Hong Kong developer donates land to mitigate housing crisis

[HONG KONG] Wheelock Properties Ltd announced plans to donate several plots of land to charity for social housing in...

Dec 30, 2019 04:21 PM
Life & Culture

Can a blind-date dance lead to love?

[LOS ANGELES] How would it feel to be hoisted into the air by a total stranger? One day this fall, Cy Sharp, a...

Dec 30, 2019 04:15 PM
Real Estate

Residential property prices in Germany jump amid cheap ECB money

[BERLIN] German property prices jumped in the third quarter as record-low borrowing costs and housing shortages...

Dec 30, 2019 04:12 PM
Technology

Chinese scientist who genetically edited babies gets 3 years in prison

[BEIJING] A court in China on Monday sentenced He Jiankui, the researcher who shocked the global scientific...

Dec 30, 2019 04:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Say goodbye to banking as we know it

[HONG KONG] So is China readying its own Bitcoin? Banish the thought.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly