You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close sharply lower

Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 4:39 PM

doc79tr32y7pc61f12qsg8b_doc6ue7z33jm2a4qiv61z1.jpg
The Hang Seng Index plummeted 4.86 per cent, or 1,108.94 points, to close at 21,696.13.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks plunged Monday with investors spooked about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic despite the announcement of massive emergency stimulus measures worldwide.

The Hang Seng Index plummeted 4.86 per cent, or 1,108.94 points, to close at 21,696.13.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index also closed down, dropping 3.11 per cent, or 85.45 points, to 2,660.17.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 4.26 per cent, or 72.58 points, to close at 1,631.88.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 23, 2020 04:34 PM
Energy & Commodities

Shell cuts costs, slashes spending on virus turmoil

[LONDON]  Royal Dutch Shell said Monday it will slash costs and capital expenditure by billions of dollars due to...

Mar 23, 2020 04:32 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets dive more than 4% at open

[LONDON] European stocks tanked more than four percent in opening deals Monday, as the coronavirus death toll...

Mar 23, 2020 04:25 PM
Real Estate

Sengkang EC OLÁ sells 30% of units on 1st weekend at S$1,135 psf on average

A THIRD of all units in executive condominium (EC) OLÁ in Sengkang have been snapped up within the first weekend of...

Mar 23, 2020 04:14 PM
Government & Economy

Divisions among Hong Kong expats over virus response

[HONG KONG] As Hong Kong suffers a new spike in coronavirus infections, anger and recrimination have broken out...

Mar 23, 2020 04:11 PM
Government & Economy

Robot designed in China could help save lives on medical frontline

[SHANGHAI] Researchers at one of China's top universities have designed a robot they say could help save lives on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.