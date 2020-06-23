Hong Kong: Stocks end with big gains

Hong Kong stocks finished more than one per cent higher Tuesday as lockdown measures continue to be lifted around the world despite worries about a second wave of infections.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.62 per cent, or 396.00 points, to 24,907.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.18 per cent, or 5.35 points to 2,970.62 but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.56 per cent, or 10.80 points to 1,947.45.

AFP