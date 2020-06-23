You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with big gains

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 4:19 PM

doc7b50pw3732erj2mccjg_doc7aom62rrv2puxd4b5au.jpg
Hong Kong stocks finished more than one per cent higher Tuesday as lockdown measures continue to be lifted around the world despite worries about a second wave of infections.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished more than one per cent higher Tuesday as lockdown measures continue to be lifted around the world despite worries about a second wave of infections.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.62 per cent, or 396.00 points, to 24,907.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.18 per cent, or 5.35 points to 2,970.62 but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.56 per cent, or 10.80 points to 1,947.45.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 04:17 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore Parliament dissolved ahead of general election

THE Singapore Parliament was dissolved on Tuesday afternoon by President Halimah Yacob on the advice of the...

Jun 23, 2020 04:08 PM
Government & Economy

PM Lee calls for General Election

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has called the general election, following the dissolution of Parliament and issuing...

Jun 23, 2020 04:08 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares end slightly higher on Sino-US trade relief

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed slightly higher on Tuesday, recouping earlier losses in the session, after US...

Jun 23, 2020 04:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Twenty-three-year-old to be charged with unlicensed Bitcoin dealing tied to online scams

A 23-year-old Singaporean will be charged with unlicensed Bitcoin dealing, with the alleged transactions tied to...

Jun 23, 2020 03:47 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Tuesday after gains on Wall Street and in Tokyo...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.