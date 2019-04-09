You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks flat at open

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 9:52 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened flat on Tuesday morning following a tepid lead from Wall Street as investors await the next developments in the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 11.16 points to 30,065.99.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.22 per cent, or 7.07 points, to 3,237.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.32 per cent, or 5.70 points, to 1,764.50.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

