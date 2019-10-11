Hong Kong: Stocks rally at Friday's open

Hong Kong shares kicked off on Friday with gains of more than one per cent on growing optimism about China-US trade talks, with Donald Trump hailing their progress.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares kicked off on Friday with gains of more than one per cent on growing optimism about China-US trade talks, with Donald Trump hailing their progress.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.08 per cent, or 278.89 points, to 25,986.82.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.24 per cent, or 7.11 points, to 2,954.82 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.18 per cent, or 3.02 points, to 1634.86.

AFP