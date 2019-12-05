You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start on front foot

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 9:47 AM

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks bounced Thursday on reports that China and the US were closing in on a mini trade deal, soothing concerns fuelled by Donald Trump's suggestion the previous day that an agreement might not happen until next year.

The Hang Seng index added 0.62 per cent, or 160.30 points, to 26,222.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.29 per cent, or 8.40 points, to 2,886.52 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.26 per cent, or 4.23 points, to 1,612.75.

