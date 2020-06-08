You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks start week with fresh gains
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off Monday with another rally after US jobs data smashed expectations, fuelling hopes for an economic recovery from lockdowns.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.00 per cent, or 247.64 points, to 25,018.05.
China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.38 per cent, or 11.18 points, to 2,941.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange climbed 0.61 per cent, or 11.35 points, to 1,867.96.
AFP
