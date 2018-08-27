You are here

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 5:23 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.01 points to 1,811.60.

Volume was 2.754 billion lots worth RM2.021 billion.

Losers outnumbered gainers 572 to 376.

