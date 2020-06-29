You are here

Home > Stocks

New Covid-19 infections weigh on markets, STI down 1.2%

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 6:00 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

SINGAPORE shares fell alongside Asian equity markets on Monday following a resurgence of Covid-19 infections, notably in the United States.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 30.41 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 2,574.10.

Decliners outpaced advancers 297 to 179, as 2.48 billion shares with S$1.03 billion having changed hands. 

The optimism that fuelled recovery from the March troughs has since been dented on the back of the increasing risk of a second of wave of coronavirus infections in key cities. 

IG market analyst Pan Jingyi said that the “10 million mark for global Covid-19 cases had tipped the scale in the direction of risk-off for markets going into Monday”.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares decline at open; STI down 0.6%

In Singapore, investors are likely to stay on the sidelines given the uncertainty heading into Q2 2020 results, as well as city-state's focus on its General Election, with polling day being July 10, said a DBS report.

Among STI constituents, the best performer was Dairy Farm International, which rose 2 per cent or US$0.09 to US$4.62.

At the bottom of STI’s table was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, falling 3.1 per cent or three Singapore cents to 92.5 cents. ComfortDelGro also found itself among the bottom three. It declined 2.6 per cent or S$0.04 to S$1.48. This comes after the transport giant on Friday said it expects to report a net loss for the first half this year. 

The banking trio ended the day in the red. DBS fell 1.4 per cent to S$20.52, UOB lost 1.3 per cent to S$20.08, while OCBC Bank dipped 1.4 per cent to S$8.91.

Meanwhile Genting Singapore was the most heavily traded stock for the day, rising 0.7 per cent to 76.5 Singapore cents; nearly 40 million of its shares changed hands.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, benchmark indices mostly ended lower. Malaysia, however, bucked the trend with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.4 per cent to 1,494.43 points. 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 29, 2020 05:39 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.29...

Jun 29, 2020 05:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Singtel offers insurance savings plan on Dash app

SINGAPORE Telecommunications (Singtel) has launched an insurance savings plan on its Dash app. The plan has no lock-...

Jun 29, 2020 05:04 PM
Consumer

Cheers! Irish pubs reopen as end of lockdown nears

[DUBLIN] Irish pubs unlock their doors and begin pouring pints on Monday, ending a 15-week dry spell forced by the...

Jun 29, 2020 04:57 PM
Real Estate

ADO Properties to acquire control of peer Consus Real Estate

[FRANKFURT] German property group ADO Properties exercised options to acquire control of domestic peer Consus Real...

Jun 29, 2020 04:53 PM
Government & Economy

China to impose visa restrictions on US individuals over Hong Kong

[BEIJING] Beijing said on Monday it will impose visa restrictions on US individuals with "egregious conduct" on Hong...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.