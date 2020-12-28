You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Samsung Electronics rally, US stimulus lift stocks to record high

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 11:17 AM

af_samsung_281220.jpg
South Korean shares jumped to a record high on Monday, driven by market heavyweight Samsung Electronics and as US.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korean shares jumped to a record high on Monday, driven by market heavyweight Samsung Electronics and as US.

President Donald Trump signed a long-awaited coronavirus aid bill. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark Kospi was up 14.73 points, or 0.5 per cent, at 2,821.59 by 0152 GMT, after rising as much as 1 per cent in early trade.

Mr Trump on Sunday signed into law a US$2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, officials said, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown.

The US stimulus news outweighed worries over South Korea reporting the first variant of coronavirus linked to the rapid rise in infections in Britain in three people. There were 808 new Covid-19 cases for Sunday.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Samsung shares soared a day before the ex-dividend date on massive buying by retail investors," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities, adding that the discovery of the new coronavirus variant at home might weigh on markets.

Chip giant Samsung Electronics jumped as much as 3 per cent on continued dividend hopes.

Peer SK Hynix was up 0.9 per cent. Other market heavyweights Hyundai Motor and Celltrion rose 1.1 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

Foreigners were net sellers of 126.6 billion won (S$153.3 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The won was quoted at 1,099.5 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.3 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,103.0.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,099.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,097.0.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 111.51.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis point to 0.957 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 28, 2020 11:16 AM
Government & Economy

Sydney told to watch its famous New Year's Eve fireworks from home

[MELBOURNE] Sydney, one of the world's first major cities to welcome each New Year with a public countdown featuring...

Dec 28, 2020 11:12 AM
Consumer

Britain to restrict promotion of unhealthy food from April 2022

[LONDON] Britain will ban "buy one get one free" promotions for food high in fat, sugar or salt and free refills of...

Dec 28, 2020 11:09 AM
Government & Economy

Trump signs virus relief bill after panning US$600 checks

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump signed a bill containing US$900 billion in pandemic relief, backing down from...

Dec 28, 2020 11:01 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore, New Zealand digital-economy pact to take effect on Jan 7

THE Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA) will enter into force for Singapore and New Zealand on Jan 7, 2021...

Dec 28, 2020 10:57 AM
Banking & Finance

Dollar dithers in thin trade as Trump passes pandemic aid package

[TOKYO] The dollar shrugged off news of President Trump relenting on a threat to block a Covid-19 aid bill in thin...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: First Reit, BRC Asia, Hong Lai Huat, Pan Ocean

First Reit announces proposed rights issue at S$0.20 per unit to raise S$158.2m

Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to US$10b

Singapore digital banks face hard slog but incumbents can't sit pretty either

Malaysia: Shares rise at Monday's open

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for