You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares slide on coronavirus worries; strong Q3 GDP limits fall

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 3:16 PM

AK_SKStocks_2710.jpg
PHOTO: EPA/EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as rising coronavirus cases globally dented sentiment, although strong domestic third-quarter economic growth data capped losses. The won and the benchmark bond yield both rose.

The benchmark Kospi closed down 13.07 points or 0.56 per cent at 2,330.84, falling for a second straight day.

South Korea reported 88 new Covid-19 cases as of Monday midnight, fewer than 119 a day earlier, while the United States, Russia, France and many other countries set new records for daily infections.

The South Korean economy returned to growth in the third quarter, recovering from its sharpest contraction in more than a decade.

Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors gained 0.6 per cent and 10.3 per cent, respectively, after reporting earnings.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Shares dip as surging global coronavirus cases dent sentiment

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Chip giant Samsung Electronics, however, dropped 1 per cent after rising in the previous session on hopes of stake sales, higher dividends and a long-awaited restructuring pushed.

"South Korea's third-quarter GDP (gross domestic product) led the rebound in earlier session, but that was not strong enough to offset growing concerns about global resurgence in Covid-19," said Hana Financial Investment analyst Lee Young-gon.

Foreigners were net buyers of 104.4 billion won (S$125.5 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The won ended trading at 1,125.5 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.2 per cent higher than its previous close.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,125.4 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,125.5.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 111.84.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis point to 0.917 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.499 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 03:24 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC got its lions back. Can the bank roar again?

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings is a bank in limbo. Pandemic-related bad loans have messed up its cost-reduction plan....

Oct 27, 2020 03:19 PM
Energy & Commodities

BP swings back to small profit, refining weighs

[LONDON] BP swung to a small profit in the third quarter, beating forecasts, helped by stronger oil prices while a...

Oct 27, 2020 03:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Pandemic pummelling foreign investment: UN

[GENEVA] The coronavirus crisis is expected to drag foreign direct investment down by up to 40 percent this year,...

Oct 27, 2020 03:03 PM
Transport

Global shippers surf demand wave heading into Covid economy

[SINGAPORE] The world's major shipping companies, riding an unprecedented wave of demand for everything from...

Oct 27, 2020 03:00 PM
Consumer

Kweichow Moutai's charitable turn will be real market drag

[HONG KONG] China's liquor champion's sudden turn to charity will keep weighing down markets. Kweichow Moutai's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: Singtel may commit over S$600m to Grab digital-bank venture

Brokers' take: Ascendas Reit upgraded to 'add', analysts note strong fundamentals

Stocks to watch: SIA Engineering, Singtel, Sembcorp, Ascendas Reit, AIMS Apac Reit

Hot stock: Aspen shares surge 13.6% on plans to transfer to mainboard

ShopBack sells personal finance community Seedly to CompareAsiaGroup

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for