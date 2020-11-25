You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks slip from record high on profit-taking, snap five-day rally

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 3:18 PM

AK_krstocks_2511.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares on Wednesday slipped from a record high, ending their five-day rally, as investors booked profits.

Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark Kospi ended lower by 16.22 points or 0.62 per cent at 2,601.54, after rising as high as 0.94 per cent earlier in the session.

Most heavyweights fell, with chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix edging down 1.6 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

South Korean drugmaker Celltrion surged as much as 24.7 per cent to a record high, and its affiliates also soared after the company announced completion of global patient recruitment for the Phase 2 trial of its Covid-19 antibody candidate, CT-P59.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Shares of local refineries SK Innovation and S-Oil jumped as oil prices surged to an eight-month high, while major shipbuilders also gained.

Foreigners were net buyers for a 15th straight session, the longest buying streak since August 2016, purchasing net 134.5 billion won (S$162.5 million) worth of Kospi shares.

They have bought over net seven trillion won over the past 15 sessions.

"Given the losses from sectors that foreigners gobbled up, investors may book more profits toward the year end," said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

The won was quoted at 1,108.9 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.34 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,112.7.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,108.3 per dollar, up 0.2 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,107.5.

In money and debt markets, December futures for three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 111.65.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 0.7 basis point to 0.972 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 2.8 basis points to 1.628 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

STOCKS

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 03:07 PM
Technology

South Korea unveils AI chip to maintain semiconductor leadership

[SEOUL] South Korea is adding a new artificial intelligence (AI) chip to its arsenal of semiconductors as the nation...

Nov 25, 2020 02:54 PM
Technology

At China's premier Internet conference, few address the regulatory elephant in the room

[WUZHEN, China] China's annual World Internet Conference is usually a forum for luminaries from the country's online...

Nov 25, 2020 02:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Help genuine HDB upgrader with ABSD remission: UOL chief

THERE has been another plea of letting genuine first-time HDB upgraders to a private condo to defer payment of...

Nov 25, 2020 02:48 PM
Consumer

Nestle sells Yinlu business in China amid portfolio cleanup

[ZURICH] Nestle has agreed to sell its Yinlu peanut milk and canned rice porridge businesses in China to Food Wise...

Nov 25, 2020 02:17 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher tracking US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street thanks to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

Stocks to watch: UOB, Singapore Airlines, ST Engineering, Cromwell E-Reit

High Court dismisses Singapore firm's bid to release funds to pare Wirecard 'loans'

Sea's Forrest Li credits Singapore in Businessman of the Year win

Asia: Markets extend rally as optimism abounds on vaccine, US politics

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for