Singapore shares close 0.3% higher on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.29 per cent or 9.30 points to 3,212.88.

About 957.8 million securities worth S$1.09 billion changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.14. Gainers outnumbered losers 216 to 165, or about four securities up for every three down.

Among the most heavily traded by volume was Marco Polo Marine, which lost 0.2 Singapore cent or 11.76 per cent to S$0.015 with 48.6 million shares traded. GSH Corporation retreated one Singapore cent or 3.28 per cent to S$0.295 with 37.7 million shares changing hands.

Among index stocks, Genting Singapore closed one Singapore cent or 0.97 per cent higher to S$1.04, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gained one Singapore cent or 0.67 per cent to S$1.50.