You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares extend slide, closing 0.6% lower on Thursday

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 6:04 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

MOST markets in the region continued to slide after a lacklustre session on Wall Street where investors were jittery over the US economic outlook, with mounting tensions in the US-China trade row and growth worries denting sentiment in Asia further.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui said that while Beijing was against a trade war, it was not afraid. The already fragile investor sentiment was further shaken on the growing sense that China could use rare-earth metals as a countermeasure to US tariffs. 

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,143.00, down 20.28 points or 0.6 per cent. Like the local market, Australia, China, Hong Kong and Japan posted losses. Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, Malaysia and South Korea finished higher.

After slipping 1.3 per cent to its lowest level since Jan 4 on Wednesday, South Korea's Kospi index rebounded, adding one per cent to 2,038.80.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"While some regional markets had edged higher alongside the relief, the likes of the trade-dependent Singapore market can be seen remaining under stress with the short-term impact from the prolonging of the trade impasse expected to be negative," IG market strategist Pan Jingyi said.

In Singapore, trading volume clocked in at 1.25 billion securities, just under the daily average in the first four months of 2019. Total turnover came to S$1.07 billion, 4.5 per cent above the January-to-April daily average.

Across the market, decliners outpaced advancers 207 to 146. With broad-based losses, the benchmark index had 21 of the STI's 30 components in the red.

Singtel was the benchmark index's most traded stock, with 38.5 million shares changing hands. The telco shares built on Wednesday's gains to add two Singapore cents or 0.6 per cent to S$3.20.

The banking trio was lower. DBS Group Holdings ended S$0.25 or one per cent lower at S$24.60, OCBC Bank dropped S$0.15 or 1.4 per cent lower at S$10.74 while United Overseas Bank closed at S$23.89, falling S$0.22 or 0.9 per cent.

Among blue-chip index constituents, Dairy Farm International shares dropped US$0.19 or 2.4 per cent to US$7.64.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
3 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
4 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
5 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Lawrence Wong_300519_43.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Property price curbs achieved stabilisation goals: Lawrence Wong

May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Investments full-year net profit up 10.3% at S$2.16b

May 30, 2019
Real Estate

URA launches tender of Bernam Street site in CBD with 30% more residential units

BP_Gojek_300519_45.jpg
May 30, 2019
Garage

Gojek unveils driver rewards programme after hitting 10m trips in first 6 months

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening