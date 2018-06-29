Singapore shares fail to sustain gains, close 0.3% higher

SINGAPORE shares ended slightly higher on Friday, as investors took profit ahead of the uncertain weekend which will see the US Treasury announce new measures to restrict Chinese investment.

The Straits Times Index failed to sustain intraday gains. It ended at 3,268.70, up 0.34 per cent, or 11.13 points from Thursday's close. Year-to-date, the index has fallen some 4 per cent.

Some 1.6 billion securities, including bonds, loans and warrants worth S$1.4 billion, changed hands. Gainers outpaced losers 233 to 162.

STI's key support level remains intact at around 3,200, with resistance at 3,300.