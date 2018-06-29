You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares fail to sustain gains, close 0.3% higher

Fri, Jun 29, 2018 - 6:02 PM
angelat@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE shares ended slightly higher on Friday, as investors took profit ahead of the uncertain weekend which will see the US Treasury announce new measures to restrict Chinese investment.

The Straits Times Index failed to sustain intraday gains. It ended at 3,268.70, up 0.34 per cent, or 11.13 points from Thursday's close. Year-to-date, the index has fallen some 4 per cent.

Some 1.6 billion securities, including bonds, loans and warrants worth S$1.4 billion, changed hands. Gainers outpaced losers 233 to 162.

STI's key support level remains intact at around 3,200, with resistance at 3,300.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Most Read

1 Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe
2 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
3 Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court
4 Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
5 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Twenty Anson
Jun 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust sells Twenty Anson for S$516m

Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending flat in May: MAS

Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Electricity tariffs to rise by average of 6.9% in Q3

Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's 1MDB taskforce freezes bank accounts of former PM Najib Razak's party

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening