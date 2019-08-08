You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Thursday's open despite global recovery; STI down 0.68% to 3,163.17

Thu, Aug 08, 2019 - 9:29 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Thursday, bucking the positive trend in key global markets including the US.

The Straits Times Index fell 0.68 per cent or 21.52 points to 3,163.17 points as at 9.03am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 73 to 50, after 54.9 million securities worth S$108.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume were Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which lost 1.54 per cent or two cents to S$1.28 with 10.8 million shares traded as at 9.01am, and Genting Singapore which fell 0.57 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to 87.5 cents with 1.7 million shares changing hands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singtel tumbled 1.52 per cent or five cents to S$3.24 with 2.1 million shares traded as at 9.01am. The telecommunications group on Thursday morning posted a 35 per cent slump in its first-quarter net profit to S$541.1 million amid industry and economic headwinds.

Banking stocks were in negative territory during early morning trade. DBS was down 0.88 per cent or 22 cents to S$24.86, UOB slipped 0.23 per cent or six cents to S$25.87, while OCBC lost 0.63 per cent or seven cents to S$11.00 as at 9.01am.

Other active index securities included the Singapore Exchange (SGX) which gained 0.25 per cent or two cents to S$8.04, Keppel Corporation which dropped 1 per cent or six cents to S$5.93, and Ascendas Reit which rose 0.33 per cent or one cent to S$3.07 as at 9.01am.

The Singapore bourse’s losses on Thursday morning run counter to the mild gains seen in other markets around the world.

In the US, the S&P 500 recovered from steep early losses to end slightly higher on Wednesday, as investors snapped up oversold shares and bond yields rebounded from significant lows that raised fears about a recession.

European shares likewise rose on Wednesday, breaking a three-day losing streak on euphoria over a multibillion-dollar German chemical deal.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo’s key Nikkei index opened higher on Thursday, as investors hunted for bargains after four days of losses driven by concerns over trade tensions between the United States and China.

Editor's Choice

nz_sgx_080884.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Stocks

SGX RegCo: More oversight to boost market confidence

BT_20190808_CCGOVTECH_3858067.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Government & Economy

For GovTech, it's about engineering technology for the people

nz_capitaland_070825.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand banks on divestment discipline to pounce on good opportunities

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profit tumbles 35% on Airtel losses, higher costs

nz_sgx_080884.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Stocks

SGX RegCo: More oversight to boost market confidence

Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL posts 26% slide in Q2 earnings to S$162.4m

BT_20190808_CCGOVTECH_3858067.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Government & Economy

For GovTech, it's about engineering technology for the people

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly