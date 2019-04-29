Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.39% to 3,369.97

AFTER treading water last week, Singapore shares started the week on higher ground, with the Straits Times Index up 13.02 points, or 0.39 per cent to 3,369.97 as at 9.02am on Monday.

About 40.5 million shares worth S$104.6 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of about S$2.59 per share.

Gainers outnumbered losers 70 to 47.

The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which rose 1.03 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$0.98 with 4.4 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Thai Beverage and Singtel.

Among index stocks, DBS Group Holdings was trading up 1.64 per cent, or S$0.45 at S$27.86 following the announcement of its first quarter results. Fellow bank OCBC Bank's shares gained 0.85 per cent, or S$0.10 at S$11.91.