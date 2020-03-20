You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher tracking Wall Street rise; STI up 1%

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 9:44 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Friday after Wall Street finished a volatile session higher. 

Singapore's Straits Times Index headed up 1 per cent or 23.1 points to 2,334.10 as at 9.04am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 104 to 58, after 86.2 million securities worth S$105.1 million changed hands. 

One of the most active counters was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings, which rose 1.2 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.83, with 4.7 million shares traded. Keppel Infrastructure Trust was up 1.4 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to 36.5 Singapore cents, with 3.3 million shares traded. Meanwhile, Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust rose 8 per cent or S$0.09 to S$1.22, with 3.3 million shares traded. 

Banking stocks were mixed in morning trade. DBS was trading up 0.4 per cent or S$0.06 at S$17.46 on a cum-dividend basis, UOB fell 0.1 per cent or S$0.02 to S$18.33 on a cum-dividend basis, while OCBC rose 0.6 per cent or S$0.05 to S$8.13 on a cum-dividend basis.

SEE ALSO

STI's losing streak runs into seventh session

Other active index counters included Singtel, which was up 1.3 per cent or S$0.03 to S$2.39 and Venture Corp, which rose 0.5 per cent or S$0.07 to S$13.68. 

In the US, stocks finished higher on Thursday following a volatile session as investors weighed massive government stimulus measures against some of the first data pointing to the sharp US economic slowdown. The Dow gained 1 per cent to 20,087.40, after swinging more than 1,200 points during the day. 

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 climbed 0.5 per cent to 2,409.40, while the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.3 per cent to 7,150.58. 

European shares ended higher on Thursday after more emergency stimulus from the Bank of England, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index ending 2.9 per cent higher. 

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo markets were closed due to a public holiday.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 20, 2020 09:35 AM
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, JSH, JMH, Suntec Reit, AEM

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Mar 20, 2020 09:20 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 9.21...

Mar 20, 2020 09:10 AM
Transport

China asks airlines to cut international flights, redirects some due to virus

[SHANGHAI] China's aviation regulator has asked airlines to cut international flights and ordered some Beijing ones...

Mar 20, 2020 09:03 AM
Transport

Oil tankers drop anchor as traders see profit in price rout

[LONDON] Oil tankers starting to drop anchor as traders start deploying the vessels to keep barrels at sea in the...

Mar 20, 2020 09:02 AM
Companies & Markets

AEM 'cautiously confident' about sales despite coronavirus disruption to deliveries

AEM Holdings, which provides advanced chip testing solutions, is "cautiously confident" that its sales for the first...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.