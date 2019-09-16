You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.3% to 3,201.88

Mon, Sep 16, 2019 - 9:34 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares started the week lower after ending up 2.1 per cent last week amid goodwill gestures in the US-China trade war. The Straits Times Index edged down 9.61 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,201.88 as at 9.04am.

About 75 million shares worth about S$54.4 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of about S$0.73 per share.

Losers just edged gainers 62 to 61.

The most actively traded security was Rex International, which traded up S$0.004 or 4.9 per cent at S$0.085 with 25.8 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Sino Grandness Food Industry Group and GSS Energy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among financials, DBS was down S$0.15 or 0.6 per cent to S$25.41 and UOB lost S$0.07 or 0.3 per cent to S$26.34. OCBC rounded out early morning losses for lenders, down S$0.04 or 0.4 per cent to S$11.06.

Among other index stocks, Keppel Corp jumped S$0.09 or 1.5 per cent to S$6.31 while Ascendas Reit was up S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent to S$3.15.

In the US, stocks swung to a split finish on Friday, closing little changed as investors took a breather following an extended rally driven by hopes for a letup in the US-China trade war.

The Dow inched up 0.1 per cent to close at 27,219.52, about 140 points below an all-time high set on July 15 and short of the high point of the day. The broader S&P 500 turned negative, falling 0.1 per cent to end at 3,007.39, while the Nasdaq sank 0.2 per cent to finish at 8,176.71.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index and the eurozone only index closed about 0.3 per cent higher on Friday while tacking on more than 1 per cent for the week on the back of a surge in bank, miner and carmaker stocks.

Editor's Choice

file6u76cvxzbh011a4bu9oy.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Integrated Shield scheme insurers nursing their results back to health

BT_20190916_KRWOMAN16_3893168.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Real Estate

'Ferrari woman' grants option to buy her GCB for S$47m

BT_20190916_CTCERTIS_3893144.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Technology

Certis' manpower plug: more tech and services

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file6u76cvxzbh011a4bu9oy.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Integrated Shield scheme insurers nursing their results back to health

BT_20190916_KRWOMAN16_3893168.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Real Estate

'Ferrari woman' grants option to buy her GCB for S$47m

Sep 16, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel DC Reit, Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Hupsteel, Tee International

Sep 16, 2019
Opinion

Higher premiums work, but they're no magic pill

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly