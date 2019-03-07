Singapore shares open slightly higher on Thursday; STI up 0.07% to 3,225.20

SINGAPORE shares inched slightly higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.07 per cent, or 2.36 points to 3,225.20 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 68 to 53, after about 65.1 million shares worth S$105 million exchanged hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Genting Singapore which was flat at S$1.01 apiece, with 11.9 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Jardine Matheson Holdings, which was up 1.12 per cent, or US$0.74 to US$67.09, and City Developments which gained 0.9 per cent, or eight Singapore cents to S$8.87 apiece.