You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open slightly higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.06% to 3,214.96

Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 9:21 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

Singapore shares opened marginally higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining two points, or 0.06 per cent to 3,214.96 as at 9.02am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 67 to 40, after about 44 million shares worth S$71.7 million changed hands.

The most heavily traded counter by volume was YZJ Shipbuilding, which gained 3.5 per cent, or five Singapore cents to S$1.50, with 11.8 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Sheng Siong which lost 2.8 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$1.05; and Cosco Shipping which gained 2.9 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$0.35 apiece.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
4 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback
5 CapitaLand CEO gets S$4.2m pay package for 2018
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_CapitaLand_190319_33.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust pursues S$1.5b Duo office tower

Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed rate bonds for institutional, retail investors

Mar 19, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: First Sponsor, Lian Beng, CapitaLand, CDL

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening