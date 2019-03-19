Singapore shares open slightly higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.06% to 3,214.96

Singapore shares opened marginally higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining two points, or 0.06 per cent to 3,214.96 as at 9.02am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 67 to 40, after about 44 million shares worth S$71.7 million changed hands.

The most heavily traded counter by volume was YZJ Shipbuilding, which gained 3.5 per cent, or five Singapore cents to S$1.50, with 11.8 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Sheng Siong which lost 2.8 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$1.05; and Cosco Shipping which gained 2.9 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$0.35 apiece.