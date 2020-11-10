You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open with big gains on vaccine hopes; STI up 2.5%

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 9:32 AM
UPDATED Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 10:55 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares surged at Tuesday's open after Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Monday night that their Covid vaccine is more than 90 per cent effective in a study.

The Straits Times Index (STI) jumped 65.44 points or 2.5 per cent to 2,674.80 as at 9.07am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 165 to 74, after 322.9 million securities worth S$329.9 million changed hands.

Travel-related stocks were buoyed by news of the vaccine. Singapore Airlines jumped S$0.50 or 14.6 per cent to S$3.93, while SATS surged S$0.33 or 10.5 per cent to S$3.47 as at 9.26am. SIA Engineering gained S$0.13 or 8.1 per cent to S$1.74.

In contrast, glove makers took a hit on the news. Malaysian property developer and soon-to-be glove maker Aspen Holdings dropped four Singapore cents or 13.1 per cent to 26.5 cents as at 9.26am after gaining four cents or 15.1 per cent on Monday. Top Glove dropped S$0.17 or 6.1 per cent to S$2.61, while Catalist-listed UG Healthcare Corporation lost 13.5 Singapore cents or 13.9 per cent to 83.5 cents.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Medical apparel maker Medtecs International also lost ground, declining S$0.15 or 12.8 per cent to S$1.02.

Sembcorp Marine was among the most traded counters by volume, up 0.5 Singapore cent or 4.1 per cent at 12.8 cents after 20.1 million shares changed hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore, up S$0.05 or 7.3 per cent to S$0.74 on 17.2 million shares traded, and Singapore Telecommunications, up S$0.03 or 1.4 per cent to S$2.18 after 15 million shares changed hands.

Local banks were among the most traded by value. DBS surged S$1.28 or 5.6 per cent to S$24.23, UOB jumped S$0.57 or 2.8 per cent to S$21.22 and OCBC increased S$0.22 or 2.4 per cent to S$9.32.

US shares revved higher on Monday on news of the coronavirus vaccine, but after blasting through records early in the session, Wall Street closed with more modest gains.

The bellwether Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped over 830 points or 2.95 per cent to finish the day at 29,157.97, while the broader S&P 500 rose 1.1 per cent to 3,550.5, about 30 points shy of a record. But the tech-heavy Nasdaq reversed early gains and slipped 0.7 per cent to close at 11,713.78.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo shares opened higher. The Nikkei was up 1.5 per cent or 377.79 points at 25,217.63 in the first minutes of the trading day, with the broader Topix index up 1.5 per cent or 25.33 points at 1,707.23.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 10:51 AM
Consumer

UK retailers enjoy a bit of growth before lockdown strikes

[LONDON] UK retail sales rose as shoppers stocked up on food and other home supplies before a second lockdown took...

Nov 10, 2020 10:47 AM
News

99.co parent acquires real estate data provider SRX

99 Group, which operates property portal 99.co, has acquired property platform and real estate data provider...

Nov 10, 2020 10:41 AM
Consumer

Disneyland furloughs more workers, citing 'limbo' on reopening

[LOS ANGELES] Walt Disney Co said on Monday it was furloughing additional workers from its Disneyland theme park in...

Nov 10, 2020 10:30 AM
Government & Economy

China's Oct PPI falls faster than expected

[BEIJING] China's factory-gate prices declined at a sharper-than-expected rate in October year-on-year, while...

Nov 10, 2020 10:26 AM
Government & Economy

Philippines economy contracts 11.5% y-o-y in Q3

[MANILA] The Philippine economy shrank by more than expected in the third quarter, official data showed on Tuesday,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA pulls foreigner home buying price data, leaving gaps in market overview

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Sun goes down on Singapore's first solar power firm Sun Electric

Multiple lawsuits added up can be material so why does Oxley Holdings not disclose them?

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for